Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,672.50 ($110.06).

A number of research analysts have commented on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($103.43) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($101.52) to GBX 7,000 ($88.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 6,503.35 ($82.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,503.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 6,350 ($80.58) and a 12 month high of £112.80 ($143.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,955.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,985.63.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

