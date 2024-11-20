Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $3.14 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.49%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

In other news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,899.02. The trade was a 6.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

