Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.48. 43,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 28,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Standard Bank Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Standard Bank Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

