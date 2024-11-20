Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.05 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 89.19 ($1.13). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.14), with a volume of 47,028 shares.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,288.57.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

