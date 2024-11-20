STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.07. 28,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 127,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price target on STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$361.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.08.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

