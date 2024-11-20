StockNews.com Upgrades IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Buy

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.38. 2,600,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after acquiring an additional 804,963 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $147,683,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 472.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 376,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,610,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

