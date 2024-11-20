StockNews.com Upgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Buy

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Get RPM International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.46. 570,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.49. RPM International has a one year low of $100.56 and a one year high of $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,083 shares of company stock worth $1,443,549 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.