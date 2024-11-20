Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 346,346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 159,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMOT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 55,136 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

