Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.55. 362,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

