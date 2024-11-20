Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 463 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWO traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.79. 229,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.67. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.38 and a 52-week high of $314.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

