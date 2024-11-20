Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.12% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:RDVI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,330 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

