StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.87 and last traded at $100.58, with a volume of 52338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.71.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Insider Activity
In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
