StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.87 and last traded at $100.58, with a volume of 52338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.71.

StoneX Group Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 359.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.