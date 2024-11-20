Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.98.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $696.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

