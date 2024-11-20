Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This trade represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

