Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,624,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,143,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,127,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,017,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $388.66 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $285.79 and a 12-month high of $398.20. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

