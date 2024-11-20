Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $396.70 and last traded at $393.82, with a volume of 31361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $390.08.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

The company has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

