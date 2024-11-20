Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,489 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,226,000 after buying an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $683,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,542 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 250,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.4089 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

