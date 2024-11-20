Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) CFO Buys $49,680.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Michael Williams bought 13,800 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,680. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NOVA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 12,123,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $493.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.26. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 736.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

