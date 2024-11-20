Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Akbar Mohamed Purchases 54,717 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) Director Akbar Mohamed bought 54,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,924.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 302,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,085.20. The trade was a 22.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akbar Mohamed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Akbar Mohamed bought 50,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $430.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 736.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOVA

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.