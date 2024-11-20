Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $20.84. 57,426,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 80,447,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

