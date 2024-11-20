Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 145,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,327,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Down 9.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65.

About Surgical Innovations Group

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and export of medical products for use in laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive surgery in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

