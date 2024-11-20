Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,800 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Pinterest worth $57,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 546,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 131,176 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 7.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 26.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

