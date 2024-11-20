Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,539,497 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,539,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,082,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Smurfit Westrock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SW. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,519,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.94 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SW shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

