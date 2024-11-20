Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,791 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Expedia Group worth $55,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.88.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,846,530. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

