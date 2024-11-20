T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $28.38. 1,575,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,810,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

