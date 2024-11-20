Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,566 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $697,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $189.72 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.