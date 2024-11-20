Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Tefron Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09.

About Tefron

(Get Free Report)

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company through Brands and Retail segments. It offers women’s intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men’s underwear, activewear, and baselayer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.