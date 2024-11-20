TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Tobias Dengel Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Tobias Dengel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$355,000.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.0 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$4.87 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of C$3.90 and a 1-year high of C$15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$540.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.58.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

