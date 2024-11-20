TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Tobias Dengel Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Tobias Dengel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$355,000.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.0 %
TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$4.87 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of C$3.90 and a 1-year high of C$15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$540.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.58.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
