TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$122.13 and last traded at C$121.32, with a volume of 3516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$120.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at TerraVest Industries

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.66.

In other TerraVest Industries news, insider Charles Pellerin sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total value of C$530,000.00. Also, Director Dustin Haw sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total transaction of C$2,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,134. 29.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

