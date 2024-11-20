Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.93. 713,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 685,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 2,378,895 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.