Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 170,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 31,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.9 %

TXN opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

