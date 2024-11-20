Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

