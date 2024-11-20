The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.51% of The Ensign Group worth $41,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,827,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,118 shares of company stock worth $1,660,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.52. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

