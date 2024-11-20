The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 471.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,300. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

