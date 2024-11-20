The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at $97,929,359.45. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,978 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.08 and a 12 month high of $214.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.