The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 27834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.15 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 825,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 238,360 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92,252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 21,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.