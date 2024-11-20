The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Sells $971,185.95 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.57. The company had a trading volume of 911,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $270.95 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

