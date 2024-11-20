Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in EMCOR Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $789,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE EME opened at $514.00 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.31 and a twelve month high of $525.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

