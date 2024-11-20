Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $166,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 345,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 698,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,029 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $18.08.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

