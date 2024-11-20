Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,635 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,303 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after acquiring an additional 689,441 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

