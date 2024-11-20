Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

