Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Thomson Reuters Price Performance
NYSE:TRI opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average of $167.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $176.03.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy it and Never Let it Go
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Berkshire Buys POOL Stock: Is It Time to Take the Plunge?
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.