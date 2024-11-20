Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NYSE:TRI opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average of $167.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

