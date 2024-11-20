TKO Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,061 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 2,945 put options.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TKO Group Price Performance
TKO Group stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.11. 208,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,688. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -311.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average is $113.99.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
TKO Group Company Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
