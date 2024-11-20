Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,985,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 133.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,566 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This represents a 60.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

