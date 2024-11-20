TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.876 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
TORM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 102.0% per year over the last three years. TORM has a dividend payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TORM to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.
TORM Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of TRMD opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. TORM has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
