Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on November 29th

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NTG opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $211,869.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 515,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,126,992.28. This trade represents a 0.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.