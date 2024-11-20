Touchstar (LON:TST) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.50 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.17). Approximately 2,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.15).

Touchstar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.69. The company has a market capitalization of £7.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,156.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Touchstar alerts:

Touchstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Touchstar’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Touchstar Company Profile

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.