TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of TPG worth $25,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TPG by 1,128.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in TPG by 25.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Up 2.2 %

TPG stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -447.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPG

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.