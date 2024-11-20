Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:NBSM opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $27.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48.
