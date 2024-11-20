TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of TransUnion worth $60,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in TransUnion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,951,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,710.35. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

